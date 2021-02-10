Dylan Farrow Doesn't Feel She Has a Father, Jokes 'Is Woody Allen My Brother-in-Law?'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Dylan Farrow wants the world to get to know her.

The author, who is the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and then-boyfriend Woody Allen, appears in a new feature for Elle, where she hopes to reintroduce herself decades after being at the center of sexual assault allegations against Allen.

Now 35 and with a newborn daughter, Dylan talked to Elle about her book Hush and how she views Allen now.

"I don't feel like I have a father," she said about Allen, who left Mia for her then-21-year-old daughter Soon-Yi Previn. The two had an affair while he was with Mia and later married, welcoming two kids of their own.

"There's no support group for people whose sisters marry their fathers," Dylan said. "Or is he my brother-in-law? And is she my stepmom? I've got to joke about it!"

In late 2017, Allen, now 85, faced resurfaced allegations of child molestation by his daughter Dylan, who claimed in a New York Times open letter in 2014 that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from Mia Farrow. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Dylan's journalist brother Ronan Farrow, Allen's biological son with Mia, wrote his own essay supporting his sister in 2016.

"Without Ronan's support, I probably would've felt completely adrift," Dylan told Elle. "He's one of the most important people in my life."

Dylan wrote another essay in 2017, this time for the Los Angeles Times, to make sure her voice was heard in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

"[At age seven,] I wasn't, obviously, given a platform, and I was not in an emotional state to take advantage of a platform," she said in the Elle interview. "I was literally a child. And it's easy when you are a white man with a considerable amount of clout, power, and wealth to silence a voice like that, pin the blame on my mom, and spin the story for 20-plus years."

"I guess I'm just way more vindictive than anybody gave me credit for," she added. "And I say that because it's not entirely a bad thing. Vindictive women can get stuff done."