Dwyane Wade Shares a Steamy Topless and Cheeky Photo of Wife Gabrielle Union: 'This is 48'

Dwyane Wade is showing fans a new side of his wife, Gabrielle Union!

The retired NBA player, 39, posted a nearly-nude photo of the actress, 48, on his Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Union took a selfie while topless using a bathroom mirror to show off her backside in a cheeky pair of underwear. The Bring it On star had full makeup on and gave a flirty smirk to the camera.

"This is 48," Wade captioned the sexy picture along with peach and eyes emojis.

Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union | Credit: Dwyane Wade/Instagram

The former Miami Heat star presumably didn't share it on his main feed after previously embarrassing his children with a nude photo to commemorate his 39th birthday in January.

Wade — who shares daughter Kaavia James, 3, with Union and is a father to sons Zaire, 19, Xavier, 7, and Dahveon, 19, (his nephew) and daughter Zaya, 13 — shared a picture of himself in his birthday suit while standing behind his wife who was in a robe to mark his special day.

"This isn't what I wanted to wake up to," Zaire commented under the revealing picture.

Striking a similar note, Wade's daughter Zaya wrote, "Ayooooo chill, I just got on."

Meanwhile, one comment from an Instagram account set up for his youngest daughter Kaavia read, "Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis."

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade | Credit: Dwyane Wade/Instagram

Wade and Union — who often share intimate moments of each other on social media — spoke to PEOPLE in April and dished on what makes their marriage work.

"This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that," the actress said. "We didn't do it right, the first time around. There's another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle."

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade | Credit: LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Wade added, "She had a career and a life before we met and she was doing perfectly fine. It's not my job to change who she is, it's my job to be part of the evolution."