Dwyane Wade Shares a Steamy Topless and Cheeky Photo of Wife Gabrielle Union: 'This is 48'
Dwayne Wade gave fans an eyeful, sharing a selfie his wife Gabrielle Union took
Dwyane Wade is showing fans a new side of his wife, Gabrielle Union!
The retired NBA player, 39, posted a nearly-nude photo of the actress, 48, on his Instagram Story on Wednesday.
Union took a selfie while topless using a bathroom mirror to show off her backside in a cheeky pair of underwear. The Bring it On star had full makeup on and gave a flirty smirk to the camera.
"This is 48," Wade captioned the sexy picture along with peach and eyes emojis.
RELATED: Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Speaks Out Against 'Hate' Directed at Dad for Being 'True to His Family'
The former Miami Heat star presumably didn't share it on his main feed after previously embarrassing his children with a nude photo to commemorate his 39th birthday in January.
Wade — who shares daughter Kaavia James, 3, with Union and is a father to sons Zaire, 19, Xavier, 7, and Dahveon, 19, (his nephew) and daughter Zaya, 13 — shared a picture of himself in his birthday suit while standing behind his wife who was in a robe to mark his special day.
"This isn't what I wanted to wake up to," Zaire commented under the revealing picture.
Striking a similar note, Wade's daughter Zaya wrote, "Ayooooo chill, I just got on."
Meanwhile, one comment from an Instagram account set up for his youngest daughter Kaavia read, "Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis."
RELATED: Dwyane Wade Takes Kaavia to Golf Class, Jokes It's a Great Way to 'Get Dads Out to Support the Kids'
Wade and Union — who often share intimate moments of each other on social media — spoke to PEOPLE in April and dished on what makes their marriage work.
"This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that," the actress said. "We didn't do it right, the first time around. There's another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Wade added, "She had a career and a life before we met and she was doing perfectly fine. It's not my job to change who she is, it's my job to be part of the evolution."
"In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back and times where we are side by side. And I know when to shut up!" the NBA star said.