Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been traveling with friends and family for what they call the "Wade World Tour 2021"

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Pack on the PDA During Mediterranean Vacation

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union PDA on Yacht in the Mediterranean

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union PDA on Yacht in the Mediterranean

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are enjoying every second of their "Wade World Tour."

The retired NBA player, 39, and actress, 48, are vacationing on a yacht in the Mediterranean with a group of friends, and they don't mind packing on the PDA.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, Union shared a series of snaps highlighting the views of Corsica from their boat, including a sweet video of the Bring it On star sharing a kiss with husband Wade as they watched the sunset in their bathing suits.

"Stop playin wit that man!!! 😂🛥🌊 #wadeworldtour2021 #wadeswithfriends #canirelax," the actress captioned the post.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union PDA on Yacht in the Mediterranean Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union PDA on Yacht in the Mediterranean Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Wade — who shares daughter Kaavia James, 3, with Union and is a father to sons Zaire, 19, Xavier, 7, and Dahveon, 19, (his nephew) and daughter Zaya, 13 — also shared his own photos on his Instagram. In his post, the former NBA star and his wife are seen on the railing of the yacht as the couple — who tied the knot in 2014 — smiled at each other over the waves.

Documenting the trip further, both Wade and Union also posted a series of other photos from the boat as the couple partied with friends while in their pajamas, including a photo of the pair riding jet skis.

The former Miami Heat star and Being Mary Jane actress have been traveling often over the last few weeks, calling the lengthy vacation the "Wade World Tour 2021" on social media as they hit different spots in the Mediterranean.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union PDA on Yacht in the Mediterranean Credit: Dwyane Wade/Instagram

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union PDA on Yacht in the Mediterranean Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Wade and Union — who often share intimate moments of each other on social media — spoke to PEOPLE in April and dished on what makes their marriage work.

"This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that," the actress said. "We didn't do it right, the first time around. There's another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wade added, "She had a career and a life before we met and she was doing perfectly fine. It's not my job to change who she is, it's my job to be part of the evolution."