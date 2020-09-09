Dwayne Johnson, his wife and daughters, 4 and 2, all tested positive for COVID-19

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'Family Is His Biggest Priority,' Source Says After COVID-19 Battle

When Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announced last week that he and his family had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), he admitted that one of the most difficult parts of the whole ordeal was the fact that his entire family got sick.

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut," he said. "My No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones."

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian and daughters

Luckily, the actor, 48, and his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, have now recovered.

“We are no longer contagious," said Johnson. "Thank God, we are healthy."

A source says Johnson, who is also dad to Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, always puts his family first.

“He absolutely loves his girls. They live out of the spotlight so his girls can have a normal childhood” says the source. “His family is his biggest priority.”

The source adds that Johnson is a very private guy that always focuses on his work and family.

"He is a huge family man," says the source.

Johnson and Hashian celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in August. The pair first met in 2006, and began dating in 2007.

With reporting by Pernilla Cedenheim