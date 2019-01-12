Dwayne Johnson Slams Claims He Called Millennials the 'Snowflake Generation': It 'Never Happened'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is setting the record straight about an alleged interview he did with The Daily Star, in which he said “generation snowflake” is too easily offended.

Johnson’s alleged stance on generation snowflake, a term often used in a negative way to refer to millennials, didn’t sit well with his fans as many of them declared “The Rock is canceled” on Twitter.

The Rampage star later addressed the article on Instagram.

“Earlier today, online, an interview dropped with me — apparently was with me, where I was insulting and criticizing millennials,” Johnson said in a video shared on his account Friday.

“The interview never took place. Never happened. Never said any of those words. Completely untrue. One hundred percent fabricated.”

“I was quite baffled when I woke up this morning,” Johnson continued. “I’ve gained such a great trust and equity with all you guys, all around the world over the years, and you know it’s not a real [Dwayne Johnson] interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation or anyone because that’s not me. That’s not who I am and that’s not what we do.”

“So, to the millennials, the interview never happened. I always encourage empathy, I encourage growth, but most importantly I encourage everybody to be exactly who they want to be.”

Johnson further explained his point captioning the post, “If I ever had an issue with someone, a group, community or a generation — I’d seek them out, create dialogue and do my best to understand them. Criticizing ain’t my style.”

The Daily Star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Also today, Johnson revealed his upcoming film Fighting with My Family will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this month.

The film follows a former wrestler and his family as they make a living performing at small venues around the country.

“I watched a documentary on a local UK public access channel about a young British female pro wrestler named @realpaigewwe and her impossibly crazy & loving wrestling family that reminded me of my own wrestling family and thought ‘this story would make a good movie’ and years later — we’re Sundance bound.