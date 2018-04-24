Inside Dwayne Johnson’s Loving Relationship with Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s happy family keeps growing!

The actor, 45, announced on Monday that he and his girlfriend had welcomed their second child together, daughter Tiana Gia Johnson.

Alongside a picture of the proud papa holding his newborn child, Johnson wrote that he was “blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.”

He also made sure to extend some sweet words to his girlfriend, adding that “it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there.”

The couple are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia, while Johnson is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra.

To celebrate the happy news, here’s a look back at Johnson and Hashian’s lasting love.

Lucky in Love

After getting divorced from his ex wife Danny Garcia, with whom he shares daughter Simone, the Rampage star told PEOPLE in 2012 that he considered himself a lucky man for being able to find love again.

“I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once,” said Johnson. “To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a bitch.”

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Todd Williamson/Getty

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Welcomes Daughter Tiana Gia

Domestic Bliss

Although Johnson doesn’t often speak about the details of his relationship with Hashian, in 2015 he told Esquire that the pair had been living together for “like, eight, nine years now.”

“We do these stories and we talk so much about the business end, the success end, but then Lauren isn’t mentioned and my daughter [Simone] isn’t mentioned” he added. “I always like making sure we find the balance and my home life is in there and Lauren Hashian is in there and my daughter is in there.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Welcoming Their First Child

A week before Christmas in 2015, the couple welcomed their first child together — daughter Jasmine.

“Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy’s chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning,” Johnson wrote alongside a picture of his adorable newborn resting on his chest.

He also took the time to celebrate the “strength and beauty” of his girlfriend.

“I was right there during labor, helping her breathe, every highly intense contraction, every second of pain, right there watching the actual birth, cutting the cord and wiping the tears. Incredible,” he said, adding that “as men, it’s a miracle we should witness because it’ll give you a whole new respect for the strength and beauty of a woman).”

The Secret to Their Lasting Love

After being crowned as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2016, Johnson gushed over the pair’s love for each other, explaining that they have “the greatest relationship” because they know how to make each other laugh.

“First of all, she teases me about everything. Everything,” he told PEOPLE. “Nothing is off limits in our house. And it’s the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything.”

He also added that Hashian wasn’t going to be surprised when he told her the good news because “she already thinks I’m the Sexiest Man Alive.”

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian David Fisher/Rex Shutterstock

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson & Pregnant Girlfriend Make Their First Public Appearance After Announcing Baby News

A Second Bundle of Joy

In December of last year, the couple revealed that they would be welcoming a second daughter into their happy family.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL,” the former WWE star captioned a photo of his toddler posing in front of the family Christmas tree with a sign that read “It’s a Girl! Can’t wait to be a big sister! And finally be the boss!”

“@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime,” he continued.

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson Christopher Polk/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson Talks Fatherhood & Jokes About Not Being Able to ‘Make’ Boys

Months later in an interview with Rolling Stone the actor revealed that before the couple found out they were pregnant with their second child, they were planning on getting married in Hawaii this spring.

“But then we got pregnant,” he explained. “And Mama don’t wanna take wedding pictures with a big belly – Mama wanna look good.”

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Can’t Wait to Raise a Third Daughter: ‘Bring on the Estrogen!’

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian and daughter Jasmine Johnson JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Three Daughters Strong

After the birth of his third daughter, Johnson couldn’t stop gushing over admiration for both his newborn daughter and his girlfriend.

Offering up a bit of technical advice, the actor wrote, “word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can … holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do.”

“But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer — watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless,” he continued.

“And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life,” Johnson said as he addressed his newborn. “Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.”

“Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck,” he joked, adding the hashtags, “#TianaGiaJohnson,” “#3rdDaughter” and “#BlessesAndGratefulMan.”