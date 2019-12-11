Dwayne Johnson’s 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out He Was in Moana

Dwayne Johnson didn’t quite get the reaction he was expecting when he told his four-year-old daughter, Jasmine, that he played the character, Maui, in Moana.

The actor, 47, who is also dad to Simone, 18, and Tiana Gia, 1, tells PEOPLE he recently watched the 2016 animated film with his daughter and was excited to tell her that he voiced the popular demigod.

“I said, ‘You know, that’s Daddy’s voice, and I’m going to show you,'” the actor recalls in this week’s issue. “Maui starts singing, and I then start singing, and within 10 seconds she’s trying to put a pillow over my mouth and says, ‘You’re ruining the song.'”

Johnson adds that this isn’t the first time his daughters weren’t impressed by his superstar status.

“Simone went to a Jingle Ball concert a few years back and had met all the artists. She came back to the house and said it was amazing and was like, ‘I’ve never been around anybody famous before.’ And I’m like, ‘No one, you sure?’

Johnson has been busy promoting his latest film Jumanji: The Next Level and says he is excited to bring the family friendly film to the theaters just in time for the holidays.

“We’ve created something that is really unique and fun and has a lot of heart,” he says of the sequel to the 2017 action-adventure that reunites the original cast and also features Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina.

“When it comes to the holidays,” says Johnson. “It’s all about family.”

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters Dec. 13.