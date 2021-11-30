Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to Producing Partner Dany Garcia: 'Extraordinary, Smart, Driven'

Dwayne Johnson had a sweet message for his producing partner and friend Dany Garcia on her birthday

Dwayne Johnson is wishing his producing partner a happy birthday.

The Red Notice star shared a photo of himself and Dany Garcia, 53, on Instagram Monday where he wished the producer a happy birthday.

"What a long road of business and enterprise we have built," Johnson, 49, wrote in the caption of the photo. "HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYs @danygarciaco 🥃 🎉 🥳👏🏾👏🏾 🎂 💃🏻 🕺🏽."

"I've had the privilege of knowing Dany since I was 18yrs old," he continued. "She's always been driven (Chairwoman & founder of multiple companies). Always had a strong financial acumen (starting from her early Merrill Lynch days). And ALWAYS had an extraordinary prescience and macro view of how to architect global success with my enterprises."

He added, "Dany identified very early - even when I was a punk kid in my teens - the unique relationship and connection I've been lucky to have with people over the years. Her new position of Global Strategic Advisor to Seven Bucks Companies (the holding company that houses all my businesses) is one of the smartest decisions I've ever made."

"That's saying a lot considering I became famous for wearing a fanny pack 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️," Johnson continued. "Happy Birthday, my friend and enjoy your birthday!!! Onward, upward. Gratitude, grit. dj 🥃 #happybirthdayDG #globalstrategicadvisor #sevenbuckscompanies."

Garcia commented on the post, writing, "The kindest of words @therock 💙🙏🏼🥰 Onward, Upward, Gratitude, Grit..And always heart."

Johnson and Garcia were married from 1997 until 2008. The two business partners also share one daughter, Simone, 20. The Jungle Cruise star remarried longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in 2019. The couple has two daughters, Jasmine, 5, and Tiana, 3.

Garcia remarried in 2014 to entrepreneur Dave Rienzi.

Johnson and Garcia's professional partnership manifested in Seven Bucks Productions and has led to the two acquiring the XFL in August 2020. Garcia will be the CEO, making history as the first female sports league owner.

"This is one of the icon moments for me, I would call it," Garcia told PEOPLE at the time. "It's an icon moment."

Through Seven Bucks Productions, Garcia has also co-produced several of Johnson's movies including this year's Disney film Jungle Cruise and the recently released Red Notice on Netflix.