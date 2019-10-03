Dwayne Johnson Sends Sweet Birthday Message to 100-Year-Old Fan: ‘What an Amazing Life'

Image zoom Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Marie Grover Jamie Klingler/Twitter

One of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s biggest fans got an extra special surprise as she celebrated a milestone birthday.

In an effort to get the actor’s attention, Jamie Klingler tweeted out a message to Johnson last week, asking if he would consider wishing her best friend’s grandmother Marie Grover a happy 100th birthday.

“She will lose her mind. When we were in high school (25 years ago) she would wear a rock sweat shirt and tell us how handsome he is,” she wrote, adding that a friend of a friend was already working on getting in touch.

Within just a few hours, Johnson tweeted back, eager to do whatever he could.

“What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie?” he asked, as Klingler shared that she’d love it if the star “would record a little video.”

“She would be so surprised and laugh so much!” she added.

Of course, Johnson ended up making good on his offer.

As Grover’s birthday rolled around this week, Klingler posted a clip documenting Johnson’s entire video, as well as the woman of the hour’s enthusiastic response to the sweet surprise.

In addition to singing Happy Birthday to her, Johnson also wished Grover “a huge congratulations on 100 years.”

“What an amazing life,” he said. “Now you can eat cake, you can get drunk, and you can have the best time. Party hard! I’m sending you so much love, muah! Happy birthday! ”

“Love you right back you Rock you,” Grover, who was wearing a big birthday sash, hilariously called out as the actor’s video message came to a close.

“Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen,” Klinlger wrote alongside the video.

“Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover!” added the Rock in response. “I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.”

The actor went on to note that while he wished his own grandmother “was still around,” “stuff like this is always the best part of fame.”

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Klingler opened up about just how much Johnson’s gesture meant to Grover’s family.

“It’s really all down to Dwayne and his kindness,” she said. “He made an old woman so incredibly happy. I will always be grateful. She is a legend.”