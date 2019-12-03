Dwayne Johnson Admits He Was Hesitant to Get Married Again: 'My Divorce Did a Number on Me'

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his wedding to wife Lauren Hashian.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star, 47, admitted in an interview with WSJ. Magazine he was cautious in getting married again after his divorce from Dany Garcia in 2008.

“My divorce did a number on me,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no presh.'”

Hashian, 35, and Johnson tied the knot in August in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. The couple shares two daughters: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1. Johnson also has an older daughter from his marriage to Garcia: Simone, 18.

Johnson recalled meeting Hashian, telling WSJ., “Within 30 seconds, I thought, ‘Wow, this girl’s stunning.'”

“At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany and [Hashian] was just coming off a big breakup, too,” he continued. “Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over.”

Johnson and Hashian first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007.

The actor announced he had married Hashian, a singer and music producer, on Instagram in August, sharing a photo of the two holding hands.

In the second photo, the newlyweds locked lips at the edge of the water, with the beautiful Hawaii sunset behind them.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️@hhgarcia41📸,” Johnson captioned the photos.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2012, the Hobbs and Shaw actor said he considered himself a lucky man for being able to find love again.

“I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once,” said Johnson. “To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a bitch.”

After being crowned as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2016, Johnson gushed about the pair’s love for each other, explaining that they have “the greatest relationship” because they know how to make each other laugh.

“First of all, she teases me about everything. Everything,” he told PEOPLE. “Nothing is off-limits in our house. And it’s the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything.”

