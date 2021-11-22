The actor and professional wrestler wants to succeed Daniel Craig and play the iconic spy

Dwayne Johnson Wants to Be the Next James Bond After Grandfather Played a Villain in the 1967 Film

Dwayne Johnson has his heart set on playing James Bond!

In an interview with Esquire, Johnson, 49, revealed he wants to succeed Daniel Craig as the iconic spy after his grandfather, Peter Maivia, played a villain in the 1967 007 film, You Only Live Twice.

"Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain... with Sean Connery. Very, very cool and I would like to follow in his next footsteps and be the next Bond," Johnson said while appearing in the Esquire video series Explain This. "I don't want to be a villain. You gotta be Bond."

Johnson's pitch to become the next Bond comes as Craig has retired from playing the British spy, who worked under the codename 007. Craig reflected on his 15-year career as the character earlier this year to The New York Times.

Craig told the Times he aimed for consistency in the films, admitting he may be remembered "as the Grumpy Bond."

"That's just my Bond and I have to face up to it, that has been my Bond. But I'm quite satisfied with that," said Craig.

The latest installment in the James Bond franchise — Craig's fifth outing as the spy character — earned $56 million at the U.S. box office during its opening weekend in October.