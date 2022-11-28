Dwayne Johnson Visits 7-Eleven Where He Used to Shoplift as a Kid to 'Right the Wrong'

"That felt really good," The Rock said after buying out an entire shelf of Snickers bars to give

By
Published on November 28, 2022 03:45 PM
Photo: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is making up for his past mistakes.

The Black Adam action star over the weekend shared a video on social media documenting a recent visit to a 7-Eleven in Hawaii in which he bought out the stores supply of Snickers bars and left them for any hungry customers to take for free.

It wasn't just a generous move, but one Johnson, 50, was doing as an act of redemption.

As the Oahu native explained, 36 year earlier — when he was just 14 years old — he used to go to that very 7-Eleven daily and steal himself a King-sized Snickers on his way to the gym because he couldn't afford to buy one. "I was broke as hell," he explained in his Instagram post of his pre-workout snack, recalling that "the same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me."

Months later, Johnson and his family were evicted from Hawaii. And while the pro-wrestler turned actor found massive success in the years following, his shoplifting weighed on him.

That's what prompted him to settle up with that same convenience store location. "Had to 'right the wrong' back home in Hawaii after all these years," the Oahu native wrote on his Instagram post uploaded Sunday.

Footage documenting his quest for forgiveness showed the star emptying the store's shelves of all supply of Snickers and bringing them up to the register to purchase them.

He also generously picked up the tab for others waiting to pay and posed for selfies with his fellow 7-Eleven shoppers.

"Thank you so much. I appreciate you," Johnson told the clerk. "If somebody looks like they're stealing Snickers, give them these so they don't steal them "

"We can't change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger's faces," he said, adding, "I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that's been gnawing at me for decades."

Dwayne Johnson Instagram

Of course, fans of Johnsons know he's known for his good deeds, which has included supporting kids with cancer and surprising students with disabilities, among other acts. This past summer, he even bought his mother a home.

"When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry," he expressed in June in the touching post, "these days, I'll happily take her tears of joy."

Johnson continued: "I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being."

