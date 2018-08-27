Dwayne Johnson Honors Fan Killed in Crash with Moving Video for Victim's Family: 'Stay Strong'

Dwayne Johnson is remembering a fan who died tragically in a fiery interstate crash.

The actor, 46, sent a video to Angelo Pizarro paying tribute to his mom Aileen, who died in a crash last week after YouTuber McSkillet drove his McLaren 650S sports car the wrong way down a crowded San Diego highway. Angelo’s 12-year-old sister also died, as well as McSkillet, who born Trevor Heitmann. He was 18.

Angelo caught Johnson’s attention over the weekend when he sent a tweet to the actor and wrestler, asking for a video message to honor his mom.

“My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you!” Angelo wrote.

My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ypr4ZJzMxw — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 25, 2018

Johnson later replied with a video in which he expressed his condolences.

“I’m sending you so much love and light and strength your way, from my family to yours,” Johnson says in a video Angelo later posted. “I’m so sorry to hear about your sister and your mom and this tragic loss that you’re going through. If your mom could see me now, which I’m sure she can, I just want to thank her for all the love and for being such a big fan. Stay strong.”

@TheRock THANK YOU SO MUCH SIR. I hope everyone knows how amazing you are. I can’t stop smiling knowing she’s smiling so much. Just, thank you. And again thank you to every single person who viewed my post (now over a million). pic.twitter.com/tQisyRGgVT — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 27, 2018

Heitmann, was reportedly driving his car at nearly 100 miles an hour south into oncoming traffic in the northbound carpool lane near University City on the I-805 highway. The vehicle struck a 2010 Hyundai SUV, causing it to burst into flames.

According to the medical examiner’s report, the two occupants of the vehicle, as well as Heitmann, were pronounced dead at the scene — the latter due to “blunt force trauma.”

The crash impacted nearly a dozen automobiles caught in rush hour traffic, with “multiple vehicles on fire,” CHP Officer Mary Bailey said, reports the Los Angeles Times, One motorist was reportedly seriously injured but is expected to survive.

“People were running around … and someone was on the ground,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “They were trying to help him, he was raising his hand, and they were just surrounding him.”