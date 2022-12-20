Dwayne Johnson Says 'Black Adam' Sequel Will Not Be in 'First Chapter' of New DC Universe Slate

Dwayne Johnson has an update on a potential Black Adam sequel as DC Studios reconfigures the superhero franchise's larger future.

In a message on Twitter Tuesday, the producer/actor, 50, clarified that under new leadership at DC Studios (Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were announced as new co-CEOs in October), Black Adam won't have a sequel in the immediate future.

Johnson's passion project hit theaters on Oct. 21, debuting to No. 1 at the domestic box office — becoming the biggest opening weekend of his career as a lead actor.

"My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe," he began his statement. "James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

"James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed," he continued. "It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin - and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens."

Johnson added that he remains proud of the Black Adam film, which was made by Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra and also starred Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and Sarah Shahi.

"After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I'm very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love.We did great. To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans - I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you."

"What a helluva month - now we all need some Teremana. Have a productive week and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to you and your families! DJ," he concluded.

Henry Cavill's Superman had a cameo at the end of Black Adam. At the time, Cavill told fans on Instagram he was making a comeback to the role. (Johnson also revealed he "fought hard" to make the cameo happen, teasing further Black Adam sequels.) However, this month, Cavill, 39, confirmed the "sad" news that he is no longer playing Superman: "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to [Gunn and Safran's] hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

He said he has "respect" for Gunn and Safran's decision not to bring him back, writing: "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Still, Gunn tweeted they are open to collaborating with Cavill again: "We're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

Black Adam is now streaming on HBO Max.