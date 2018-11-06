Dwayne Johnson Trolls Kevin Hart While Encouraging People to Vote: 'Do It for the Little Ones'

Dwayne Johnson wants you to vote — and he’s not above trolling Kevin Hart to get your attention.

The Skyscraper actor shared a photo of himself holding a small child with Hart’s face superimposed over it on Monday night in an effort to encourage people to vote in the midterm elections.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“Get out and VOTE. Don’t do it for me. Do it for our little ones. #vote 🇺🇸,” Johnson, 46, wrote in the caption.

Hart, 39, replied in the comments with three laughing emojis and three middle finger emojis as his comeback for Johnson’s burn at his height.

Actress Halle Berry chimed into the post, commenting, “MY EYES!!”

RELATED: Kevin Hart Says Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji Pranks Got ‘Pretty Out of Control’

This isn’t the first time Johnson or Hart have trolled each other on social media.

Over the weekend, the Baywatch star shared a photo of himself with his former costar on Instagram and made another height comparison joke.

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

“Taking care of business. Great having my son, I mean one of my best friends @kevinhart4real stop by my set of HOBBS & SHAW (our FAST & FURIOUS spin-off film) to have a big meet up about new opportunities,” Johnson wrote in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says PEOPLE Should Name Him ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Every Year

“We f— with each other 😈 all the time because it’s what we love to do and the world loves it too, but we also have a mutual hunger to build out our enterprises and create opportunities that entertain the world,” the actor continued.

Johnson gave fans a hint of a future collaboration between the two when he added, “We’re lining up some very big things for the world to enjoy. I still want to slap his little lips into next week though 😂👋🏾#OnSet #HobbsAndShaw #TakinCareOfBusiness #RockHartConnection 📸@kevinkwan327.”

The two starred together in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Hart told PEOPLE the duo were “absolutely, positively making” a sequel to their box office smash.

“It’s just a timeframe of when we are doing it that we are working out now,” he said.