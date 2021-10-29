Dwayne Johnson to Star in Amazon Holiday Movie Red One

After conquering the world of action films, Dwayne Johnson is getting festive with his next project.

The actor, 49, is set to star in Red One, a Christmas movie from Amazon, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Johnson's role in the film hasn't been revealed yet, but THR reports that he could star as Santa Claus in the holiday movie, which comes from director Jake Kasdan.

Johnson and Kasdan will reunite on Red One after working on the 2019 film Jumanji: The Next Level together. Kasdan directed and wrote the adventure comedy, while Johnson starred in the film as Bravestone.

Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Along with starring in the Red One, Johnson will also produce the project through his company Seven Bucks Productions. Amazon has not released additional information about Red One, but describes the film as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre," per THR.

Red One is set to begin filming next year and will premiere in 2023.

While Johnson has not played Santa on screen just yet, he does bring out his alter-ego, "Dwanta Claus," every holiday season. In a 2017 video posted to his YouTube channel, Johnson described Dwanta Claus after doing a photoshoot as his character for an Entertainment Weekly cover.

"Who is Dwanta Claus, you might ask … Well, he's non-denominational, he takes care of everybody around the world, he's a little bit naughty, a little bit nice, he may drink a little bit of tequila, but that's for another time," he joked. "He just wants to spread as much joy as possible to everybody around the world."

Although Red One won't land on Amazon Prime until at least 2023, his fans won't have to wait that long to see Johnson on their screens. The actor has a handful of other projects premiering soon, including the Netflix action-comedy Red Notice, which he stars in alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Red Notice debuts on the streamer Nov. 5.