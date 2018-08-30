Dwayne Johnson to Play Hawaiian King Kamehameha: 'My Dream Was to Bring This Legacy to Life'

Dwayne Johnson is finally getting to play the role he’s always wanted.

The 46-year-old actor will bring King Kamehameha to life in an upcoming movie from Forrest Gump and Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis. Johnson wrote about the news on his Instagram, explaining how he has always wanted to play the legendary king every since he got started in Hollywood.

“Humbled & grateful to begin this once in a lifetime journey,” Johnson wrote on Instagram after news broke. “King Kamehameha – the legendary King was the first to unite the warring Hawaiian islands — fulfilling the prophecy that surrounded his fabled life since birth and creating the powerful & spiritual 50th state as we know it today.”

He continued, “From the day I began my Hollywood career (2001), my dream was to bring this legacy to life. In Polynesian culture we have a belief, that something isn’t done when it’s ready… it’s done when it’s right. The time is right. The one who walks alone.”

Dwayne Johnson's character Maui in Moana Disney

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says PEOPLE Should Name Him ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Every Year

Johnson last explored his Polynesian roots in Disney’s Moana, where he voiced the demigod Maui. The actor often pays tribute to his culture and has several Samoan tattoos over his chest, back and arms.

The movie also adds to Johnson’s already packed slate. He’s currently filming Disney’s Jungle Cruise and will soon start production on Jumanji 2. He also has the standalone Fast and Furious movie titled Hobbs and Shaw coming up, as well as DC superhero movie Black Adam. Johnson will also be stepping into the shoes of adventure character Doc Savage in the coming years.