Dwayne Johnson Shows Off Huge Valentine's Day Bouquet from His Family: 'Kindness. Caring. Effort'

"I was shocked when this stunning arrangement arrived and I realized they were for ME from my girls," says Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

On Sunday night, the 48-year-old actor showed off the gigantic, colorful bouquet he received "from [his] girls," admitting he got emotional upon receiving the thoughtful gift.

"🌺💐🌹🌸 Full transparency, I was shocked when this stunning arrangement arrived and I realized they were for ME from my girls. Then I read the card * swipe left * and that's when I MAY have gotten a little 🥺🥺," wrote Johnson on Instagram, referring to the sweet card written "in code" shown on the second slide.

"I'm at a point in my crazy life that when people I love and care about show me the smallest of efforts — kind and caring — that stuff really moves me," he continued. "Kindness. Caring. Effort."

"Once I got my s--- together with no more 🥺 I was able to take this picture 🤣🤣," Johnson joked. "Happy Valentine's Day, my ❤️s!!! t.m.t.m.s.p. 🖤"

Image zoom Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Valentine's Day note | Credit: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

"I don't think I've ever [gotten to the point where I felt like I've made it] and I'm not quite too sure, honestly, Hoda, if I ever will," said the Hobbs & Shaw star. "So much of my DNA and my constitution derives from not having, which then motivates the work."

"When we were living here in Hawaii, we were evicted off the island when I was 14 years old. That really drove me to want more," Johnson added.

Touching on fatherhood (Johnson has three daughters: Tiana Gia, 2½, Jasmine Lia, 5, and Simone, 19), the star called his kids "the great equalizer to everything in life."

"When you think you have it all handled, they will equalize that," Johnson added, snapping his fingers. "They will provide."

On Friday, the wrestler-turned-movie star opened up about having daughters instead of sons in a sweet Instagram post, sharing a photo of himself walking hand-in-hand with his youngest child, Tiana.

"Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter," Johnson began his caption. "All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life — I'm surrounded by estrogen and wouldn't have it any other way 😊"