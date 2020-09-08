Dwayne Johnson Thanks N.J. First Responders with Gifts Days After Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis

"A very small way of us saying thank you to you guys and all our first responders across our country," the actor said

Dwayne Johnson is showing his gratitude for first responders.

On Sunday, the Hobbs & Shaw actor, 48, shared a video on Instagram revealing a gift he sent the Ridgefield Fire Department in New Jersey to show his appreciation. Johnson outfitted the rescue workers with brand-new pairs of his Project Rock Under Armour shoes.

Johnson, in captioning the clip, called the fire department staff "bad asses."

"Glad you (bad asses) got my note - Ridgefield Fire Department ... ✍🏽 😉 A very small way of us saying, THANK YOU to you guys and all our first responders across our country," he wrote. "I see you and we’re grateful to you for always taking care of our families and communities."

"Stay safe, stay healthy. Love and respect - DJ. And enjoy my new @projectrock @underarmour #PR3s #badasses #jerseystrong #firstrespondersstrong," added the movie star.

In the video, Jillian Crane, president First Responders Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit that supports children and families of first responders, reads aloud a message from The Rock: “During these tough times you have protected our families, our loved ones and our communities. As a small mahalo for all that you do, from myself and Under Armour, here’s my newly released Project Rock PR3s. Hopefully these will help the hardest workers in the room kick ass even more.”

The donation to first responders came days after Johnson announced that he and his immediate family all contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He shared on Instagram on Wednesday that he, his wife Lauren Hashian, and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, all tested positive for the coronavirus, with the actor and his wife being particularly unwell. They are now feeling better, he told fans.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well," the Jumanji star said at the time. "And I've gone through some doozies in the past."

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," Johnson said, adding that the reason contracting the virus is so different "is because my No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones."

Johnson also said that while his daughters "bounced back" from the coronavirus pretty quickly, he and Lauren "had a rough go at it."

"We are counting our blessings right now because we're well aware that it isn't always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier. I have had some of my best friends have lost their parents, their loved ones, to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving, and it is insidious," he said.