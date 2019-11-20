Dwayne Johnson Tells Kevin Hart 'It's So Good to Have You Back' at Surprise Jumanji 2 Screening

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart along with the cast of Jumanji: The Next Level surprised moviegoers Tuesday night at a theater in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The cast, including Awkwafina, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, were in Mexico promoting the film and spoke to the audience before the screening.

Image zoom Sony

Hart was in great spirits telling the crowd: “I have never been more excited to be a part of something and see something grow. I am lucky to work with these amazing actors,” he said.

Johnson also took a moment to give a shout out to his good friend who was in a major car crash on Sept. 1 and suffered back injuries that required surgery.

“It’s so good to have you back. Truly, truly,” said Johnson.

Hart thanked his friend saying, “I am happy to be back and this is a big deal. I am glad I was able to get ready for this.”

Danny DeVito and Danny Glover join the action-packed sequel that features the original cast fighting their way through the video game.

Earlier in the day, Johnson posted a photo of himself and DeVito getting off the plane and wrote, “just two twinning smoldering panthers kickin’ off our JUMANJI global press tour. Cabo San Lucas, here comes T-R-O-U-B-L-E. And his name is DeVito.”

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters Dec. 13.