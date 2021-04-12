Dwayne Johnson Teases Run for President: 'If That Is What the People Want, Then I Will Do That'

Dwayne Johnson for president?

The beloved actor, 48, has never been one to rule out a future in politics, but now he seems to be taking the idea more seriously. In an upcoming episode of Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Johnson appears to give it a real consideration.

"In our divided country, there aren't that many people we all agree on anymore. Is that something that still interests you, Dwayne?" host Willie Geist asks the actor.

"So, I do have the goal to unite our country. I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that," he answers.

Ahead of the Geist clip, Johnson reacted to the news that a recent poll found that 46 percent of Americans would support a presidential run.

"Humbling 🙏🏾🤯" he captioned an Instagram post showing the poll. "I don't think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸"

Johnson has discussed the prospect of running for president on numerous occasions. In the new comedy series Young Rock, which is based on Johnson's early life, the star makes appearances throughout as he runs for president in the year 2032.

Speaking with USA Today in February, Johnson addressed the renewed rumors that he may make a real-life bid for president one day.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer," he said. "That would be up to the people. ... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

