Dwayne Johnson Surprises Tour Bus Full of Fans: 'You Guys Know Where I Can Find The Rock?'

Dwayne Johnson made some fans' dreams come true over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Jungle Cruise actor, 49, was driving around his neighborhood when he spotted a tour bus full of sightseeing fans and decided to surprise them.

"Alright this is kind of funny, there's a tour bus here that always tours through my neighborhood," he said in a video on his Instagram page before pulling up to the bus and asking out the window, "Hey you guys know where I can find The Rock?"

"How you guys doing?" he asked as they screamed in excitement and pulled out their phones. He also assured them, "I'll wait, don't worry," as they rushed to document the moment.

"You guys have a good trip," Johnson added before driving away. "Thank you, love you too!"

He later said into his phone, "Well that was fun, good way to start off my Saturday."

In the caption alongside the clip, Johnson said surprising fans like that and making people happy is "one of the cool parts of fame."

"Hey you guys know where I can find The Rock? 🛻😂" he wrote. "Love pullin' up in my pick up truck beside all these tour buses that tour my neighborhood and surprising the heck outta people!!! One of the cool parts of fame & my job ~ makin' a few folks happy."

Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Johnson expressed a similar sentiment about doing good for others when he accepted the Trailblazer Award at the 4th annual Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards back in March.

His comments at the virtual awards ceremony followed a short video documenting the actor's support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation as well as his donations to frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's the anchoring reminder that if we're lucky enough and fortunate enough to be in a position where you can make someone feel good and you can create moments for them that they will never forget for the rest of their lives — that is power," Johnson said.