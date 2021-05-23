Dwayne Johnson Surprises 7-Year-Old Fan with Birthday Message: 'Truly the Best Part of My Job'

Dwayne Johnson helped give one young fan an extra special birthday by surprising him with a personalized video message.

On Sunday, the actor, 49, shared an adorable video documenting the birthday surprise — which put a huge smile on the 7-year-old fan's face.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Alright this message is for a very special kid. Like a cool kid. Not just any cool kid, but the coolest kid on the planet. It's big birthday time for Kash," the actor, 49, said in the clip. "Happy birthday buddy!"



"Kash, DJ here, also known as your Uncle Rock. I Hope you have a great birthday and have the best time. Eat a lot of cake or whatever your heart desires because it's your birthday. Sending you lots of love," the father of three added. "Hug your dad for me, please. Hug your mom and have the best time. Have the best birthday and I'll be seeing you soon."

Alongside the video, Johnson wrote that he loves being able to have such a positive impact on young fans. "I mean look at this little boy's smiling face!!" he wrote, adding that "this kinda stuff is truly the BEST part of my job."

Earlier this year, Johnson treated his youngest daughter Tiana Gia, 3, to a special birthday surprise of her own courtesy of Aquaman's Jason Momoa.

As the day began, the Black Adam actor posted several videos that showed just how "obsessed" his daughter is with the superhero. In one clip, Johnson asks his daughter if she thought Momoa's character was cooler than the superhero her father plays.

"She didn't even wait til I finished the question, before answering definitively, 'AquaMan' 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️," Johnson joked, later sharing that his daughter asked him to "draw AquaMan so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The entire celebration culminated in a special birthday message from Momoa himself, which had Tiana jumping for joy.

"I had to make the call...it's what daddy's do 💪🏾🌺," Johnson captioned a video documenting the surprise. "I can't thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old's birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it's all about."