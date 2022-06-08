Black Adam, which also stars Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge, is in theaters Oct. 21

Dwayne Johnson Is a New Kind of Superhero in Action-Packed First Trailer for DC's Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson is going full superhero.

The 50-year-old actor stars in the first trailer for Black Adam, DC Films' upcoming comic book adaptation about an enslaved man who is reborn with the magical powers of gods.

"I kneel before no one," Johnson as Black Adam says in the trailer, showing off his flying abilities and super-strength. Pierce Brosnan's Dr. Fate later tells Black Adam, "My vision has shown me the future. You have two choices: You can be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its savior."

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Johnson wrote, "This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. The world needed a hero. It got BLACK ADAM."

Directed by Jungle Cruise filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam also stars Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge.

Prior to the trailer's debut, Johnson gave a shout-out to the fans Tuesday for supporting the movie. He wrote on Instagram alongside some behind-the-scenes photos, "Your unwavering support and relentless excitement for this passion project of mine has meant the world to me. Now it's my turn to deliver for you."

DWAYNE JOHNSON as Black Adam in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “BLACK ADAM,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

On SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in November, Johnson teased why Black Adam is a different kind of superhero than a character like Superman because he "blurs the line."

"I think in the world of superheroes, which the world loves, there's a code of ethics and conduct that the superheroes abide by. But when it comes to Black Adam, who rose out of oppression and slavery and blessed with these powers that rival Superman's powers — but the difference is if you hurt him or certainly hurt his people or his family, the Black Adam way is that you die. There is no gray; it is black or white. What we have been delivering in the movie, I think people are really going to enjoy."

DWAYNE JOHNSON as Black Adam in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “BLACK ADAM,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Johnson (who voices Superman's dog in this summer's animated film DC League of Super-Pets) spoke to Men's Journal in January about working on getting Black Adam made for nearly a decade.

"Getting the green light for Black Adam was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to raise the bar yet again," he said, adding that the "training we did for this movie was the most arduous I've ever done in my life."

He added, "I believe this character is going to bring a unique edge to the superhero genre. We're gonna be turning preconceived notions on their ear."