Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has wrapped production and is headed to theaters everywhere in 2022

Dwayne Johnson Shows Off 'Massive' Black Adam Set as He Teases His Role in New DC Film

Dwayne Johnson is breaking the mold of superheroes with Black Adam.

On Monday, the actor, 49, shared an inside look at the set for the upcoming DC Comics film, where he was in full costume among the rubble that made up the movie set.

"On set. BLACK ADAM⚡️," Johnson wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie."

"You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam's body suit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit)," he continued. "And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction."

Johnson added, "As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don't kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people.#blackadam⚡️@hhgarcia41 📸."

On Sunday, Johnson shared another photo of himself on set, flexing his ripped muscles as he captioned the photo with, "Rage."

"In our final week of shooting BLACK ADAM⚡️ our director, Jaume Collet Serra designed very cutting edge, intricate, bad a-- and cool shots," he wrote in the caption, adding, "If you know the comic mythology of BLACK ADAM, then you know/ His rage comes from pain. His pain comes from the loss of his wife and children. He is now the most unstoppable force in the DC Universe or ANY endgame universe⚡️."

He added, "A real privilege and honor for me to bring the antihero, Black Adam to life with cutting edge technology — and partnering with my director Jaume Collet-Serra and our Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher and their hungry and brilliant team of filmmakers and storytellers. Do not go gentle…#finalweekofproduction #cuttingedge #rage #blackadam⚡️ @hhgarcia41 📸."

In March, Johnson revealed on Instagram that Black Adam will be released on July 29, 2022, nearly one year after the film was originally supposed to premiere.

While the plot of the film is under wraps, Johnson's Black Adam is the anti-hero of the film. The character first appeared in DC comics in the 1940s, starting off as a power-hungry villain until he slowly became an anti-hero by the 2000s.

Black Adam is also a spinoff of 2019's Shazam!, which is getting a sequel, Shazam! The Fury Of The Gods.