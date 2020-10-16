Dwayne Johnson Shares Adorable Throwback Photo: 'Just Drippin' Cool with My Buck Teeth' at 7

"No way this stud doesn’t grow up to become Sexiest Man Alive," the actor also said in his caption, referencing the title that PEOPLE awarded him with back in 2016

Dwayne Johnson is looking back at his younger years.

On Friday, the 48-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself as a young child on Instagram, which appears to have been taken during one of his annual school photo day sessions.

Posing in a multicolored button-down shirt as he grins at the camera, Johnson captioned his post, "Throwback to 7 years old in Hawaii, and just drippin’ cool with my buck teeth, aloha shirt and WTF is going on with my afro matted down on one side!?🤦🏽‍♂️."

"No way this stud doesn’t grow up to become Sexiest Man Alive 🤣," he added, referencing the title that PEOPLE awarded him with back in 2016.

Closing out his caption, Johnson then added a slew of hashtags, including, "#HellooooLadies" and "#KingOf2ndGrade."

Fans of Johnson wrote in the comment section of the post, where many admired the former wrestler's adorable portrait.

"[Throwback] to when he was 'the pebble,'" one user wrote, referring to Johnson's childhood nickname, as another said, "Too much swag."

Johnson, who was born in 1972, has been open about his childhood in years past, even revealing that his family wasn’t always so fortunate during a reflective Instagram post at Thanksgiving in 2017.

"As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in ‘87 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat," he wrote. "We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it. And here we are today."

Next year, Johnson's upcoming NBC comedy series that is inspired by and based on his life will premiere, giving fans of the actor a more in-depth look at his childhood and formative years.

Titled Young Rock, the show fill feature Adrian Groulx, who will portray Johnson at age 10, while Bradley Constant will play Johnson at age 15. Marco Polo star Uli Latukefu will then step in as Johnson from the ages of 18 to 20, when he’s recruited to play football at the University of Miami.

Elsewhere, Stacey Leilua has been cast as Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, and his late father Rocky Johnson will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson. Ana Tuisila will also star as Lia Maivia, Ata’s mother and Johnson's grandmother.