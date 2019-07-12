Dwayne Johnson Shares 'Crazy Throwback' of His Grandfather and André the Giant: 'Tough as Hell'

Dwayne Johnson is sharing a bit of his famous family history.

The 47-year-old actor posted a rare black-and-white photo of his grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia and the iconic French wrestler André the Giant.

“What a crazy throwback from the 70’s [sic],” Johnson began in the caption. “Here’s the ‘8th Wonder of the World’ André the Giant, using my 315lb grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia as a booster seat and making my granddad look like a little boy.”

The friendship between André, who was born André René Roussimoff and starred as Fezzik in The Princess Bride, and Maivia was strong, Johnson wrote.

“They were the best of friends, wrestled nightly, tough as hell and as you can see by their smiles and open energy – they lived like to the absolute fullest,” he continued. “My grandfather died when I boy so I never got to know him as a man. Would’ve loved to have raised a tequila with these men.”

He added, “Would’ve also loved to have wrestled them too – those would’ve been fun a— kickin’s for me to take 😉 #thegiant #andthehighchief 🥃.”

Maivia was also a professional wrestler like his friend and grandson. He died in 1982 of cancer before being inducted posthumously into the WWE Hall of Fame by Johnson.

In October 2017, the actor revealed his character Maui in Moana was partly inspired by Maivia.

a lil’ @Disney gem of a secret, my character Maui was partly inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. #grateful https://t.co/VQgj8hJIcS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 3, 2017

Johnson paid his respects to his grandfather and grandmother Ofelia Fuataga Maivia when he visited their graves in April.

“Double shot of tequila 🥃 for him. Beautiful lei 🌺 for her. So good to spend some alone time with my grandma and grandpa today here in Hawaii,” Johnson captioned the image. “Life is so wildly hectic and unpredictable. But it’s amazing how slowing down to sit and talk with the spirits of your loved ones can recalibrate your soul.”

“Much needed. Heart is full. Love you both and I’ll keep my promise 🥃🌺,” he concluded.