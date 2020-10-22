"Dreaming of one day becoming a pro wrestling champion," the actor wrote of wearing his father's championship belt

Dwayne Johnson Shares Throwback Photo of Him at 11 in His 'Dad's Wrestling Trunks'

Dwayne Johnson is throwing it back to 1983.

The Hobbs & Shaw star shared a photo of himself as a boy wearing a jacket and white boots with a championship belt slung over his shoulder in a sweet Instagram throwback on Thursday.

"A lil’ throwback action to 1983, when I was 11 years old - I used to LOVE putting on my dad’s wrestling trunks, boots, jacket and championship belts - dreaming of one day becoming a pro wrestling champion 💪🏾," Johnson wrote in the caption.

He added, "Only thing I forgot to wear was my training bra!! 🤦🏽‍♂️C’mon afro tits, you’re gonna be late for school! 🤣#thankgodforpuberty#afrotits#stillaBMF 😈."

Johnson’s father, Rocky Johnson, died earlier this year at the age of 75. The Canadian professional wrestler joined the WWE in 1983 and began wrestling with Tony Atlas. The two became a part of the first African American tag team — known as The Soul Patrol — to win the World Tag Team Championship in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

Johnson spoke out about his dad’s death in January in a moving Instagram tribute.

“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side,” Johnson said. “But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we know it’s just pain and it’ll pass.”

Last week, the actor shared another throwback photo of himself in what appears to have been taken during one of his annual school photo day sessions.

Posing in a multicolored button-down shirt as he grins at the camera, Johnson captioned his post, "Throwback to 7 years old in Hawaii, and just drippin’ cool with my buck teeth, aloha shirt and WTF is going on with my afro matted down on one side!?🤦🏽‍♂️."

"No way this stud doesn’t grow up to become Sexiest Man Alive 🤣," he added, referencing the title that PEOPLE awarded him back in 2016.

Image zoom Dwayne Johnson and Rocky Johnson Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Closing out his caption, Johnson then added a slew of hashtags, including, "#HellooooLadies" and "#KingOf2ndGrade."

Next year, Johnson's upcoming NBC comedy series that is inspired by and based on his life will premiere, giving fans of the actor a more in-depth look at his childhood and formative years.

Titled Young Rock, the show fill feature Adrian Groulx, who will portray Johnson at age 10, while Bradley Constant will play Johnson at age 15. Marco Polo star Uli Latukefu will then step in as Johnson from the ages of 18 to 20, when he’s recruited to play football at the University of Miami.

Elsewhere, Stacey Leilua has been cast as Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, and his late father Rocky Johnson will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson. Ana Tuisila will also star as Lia Maivia, Ata’s mother and Johnson's grandmother.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Young Rock will film in Australia over the next 18 months. The comedy received a straight-to-series order in January.