Dwayne Johnson Shares Snap with Huge Fish as He Spends Some 'Self Care' Time at Family Farm

Even action stars like Dwayne Johnson need time to unwind!

The Jungle Cruise actor, 49, praised the joys of the great outdoors and reflected on the importance of self-care in an Instagram video Wednesday, filmed on his farm.

Looking comfy in a gray hoodie, Johnson showed off a largemouth bass pulled from the pond on his Virginia property.

"I just hauled out this good — I should say six, seven, possibly eight-pounder. Look at the beautiful belly on this fish, beautiful colors too as well," the Black Adam star began. "This is one nice healthy fish."

"As you guys know I raise my largemouth bass, I raise my stripe bass, my variety of sub fish. There's a few other species in here, too. I work very closely with a university biologist. We come out here and we really created a beautiful ecosystem out here for these fish," he explained.

"And we feed them — I feed these babies!" Johnson exclaimed, giving the fish a smooch.

"Alright say goodbye to everybody," he told the fish, before throwing it back in the pond.

In the caption on the clip, Johnson got candid about what activities like fishing and being out in nature mean to him.

"So good to get away to my farm this past weekend to decompress, take mental inventory and of course - spend time with my babies 😊🎣" he wrote. "I've been raising my fish for over a decade now - largemouth bass, stripped bass, trout, carp, sunfish etc… All my fish are fat, healthy, happy and AGGRESSIVE TO EAT - like their owner 🤣👊🏾"

"I fell in love with fishing when I was a little boy, so quiet time like this away from the noise means everything to me," Johnson said, adding that he was "grateful" for the time away to kick back.

"And a little reminder to all you guys of the importance of 'self care' 👈🏾 👍🏾" he said, adding the hashtags "#farm," "#headspace" and "#kissmyfishlips."

A few days before sharing the photo with his fish, Johnson shared a scenic snap of his farm on Memorial Day. Taken from the seat of a tractor, the photo shows the actor raising a glass of whiskey and looking out towards a grassy green field below a clear blue sky.