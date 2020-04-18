Dwayne Johnson Says Self-Quarantining Has Had 'Very Positive Effect' on His Marriage amid Pandemic

Image zoom JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about how he and wife Lauren Hashian are maintaining a healthy relationship at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the actor — who is also self-isolating at home with their daughters Jasmine Lia, 4, and Tiana Gia, 2 — shared a thoughtful response on Instagram after a fan asked him how social distancing has been affecting his marriage.

In his candid video message, Johnson explained that he and Lauren — who tied the knot in August during a secret wedding — have been “doing [their] best” amid the unusual circumstances.

While he admitted that the two “are going through dumb s—” and occasionally “get snippy” with one another, he feels that “the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage.”

The Moana star, 47, explained that he felt “wobbly” the first two weeks of quarantine as he felt unsure of the future, but he “realized kinda quickly how critical it was for [him and his wife] to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another.”

“Be even better listeners. Even better communicators. Recognize that during these times, we’re not operating at full brain & emotional EQ capacity as we usually are,” he noted.

Throughout his experience at home, however, the former professional wrestler said his wife is “the best” and that the two “try to go easy on each other, to go light and not get too judgy.”

The actor also offered a piece of advice for what to do when you get “short-tempered” with a quarantine partner.

“Grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full 💯 conviction, ‘baby, you’re not wrong….you’re just not used to being right’ and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your assess off,” he joked. “Then sip some @teremana later that night and make some more babies.”

During his time in self-isolation, Johnson has been answering several fan questions on his social media, including one about his thoughts on being famous.

“My answer to this has evolved over time,” he explained in an Instagram video Friday. “I don’t hate it. I don’t love it like ‘Oh I need to be famous,’ but I’m grateful for it. I keep the meter at neutral there because I don’t like to overreact to fame, I try to underreact to it.”

Johnson shared that he “started to become an asshole about my fame when I was a famous pro wrestler in my 20’s, (and I wore a fanny pack 😂🤦🏽‍♂️) until one fateful night changed my perspective and self-awareness and GRATITUDE for the rest of my life.”

After going through his own experiences, his advice to “teenagers, young adults or anyone who wants to be famous” is simply “don’t worry about being famous.”

“Instead, work hard to become good at something. Then work harder to become great. Then work even harder and put in the 10, 15, 20+ years to become MASTERFUL,” he explained. “Fame will come. Or maybe it won’t. Either way, fame is fleeting but your legacy is forever.”

