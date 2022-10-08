Dwayne Johnson Says Running for President Isn't Happening: 'My No. 1 Priority is My Daughters'

The movie superstar opened up to CBS Sunday Mornings, shutting down that chatter that has been circulating for some time

By
Published on October 8, 2022 12:33 PM
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Sorry, Dwayne Johnson fans! A presidential bid isn't in The Game Plan for The Rock.

The movie superstar, 50, opened up to Tracy Smith in a preview for this weekend's CBS Sunday Morning sit down about a presidential run, which he toyed with in past interviews through the years. As he explained now: It's "off the table."

"I will say this, because it requires the B-side to this," Johnson said. "I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy."

Johnson shared that being a father to his three kids — Simone Johnson, 21, Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4 — is the most important thing to him, and will always be "No. 1."

"Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives. Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years for my first daughter's growing up, [at] this critical age at this critical time in her life. And that's what the presidency will do. So my No. 1 priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great, but the No. 1 thing I want to be is daddy. That's it."

Back in 2021, the actor who was named PEOPLE's No. 1 Reason to Love America, explained to PEOPLE that being considered someone people wanted in the White House was a "humbling honor." This was after a poll found 46 percent of respondents would support Johnson if he made a run at it.

"I love our country to my core and I'm endlessly grateful for the opportunities I've had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors," he told PEOPLE then. "In a lot of ways, I'm indebted to our great country for it."

Johnson noted at the time, "I'm not a politician nor did I ever have political passions. And quite frankly, I'm not sure I even have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians. But when 46 percent of Americans say they're in favor of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn."

Dwayne Johnson and daughter Jasmine Johnson attend the ceremony honoring Dwayne Johnson with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As Johnson reflected on his journey with wife Lauren Hashian, 36, and three daughters, he said in the recent interview that he wouldn't want to take his "blessed" life for granted.

"I know I sound like a broken record, but I'm a lucky guy to be in the position I'm in," he said. "Around every corner, if there's something that I can do to create an opportunity for somebody to work, take care of their own family, live their dream — that's the kind of stuff that matters."

Johnson's CBS Mornings interview will air at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

