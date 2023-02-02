Dwayne Johnson Says His Mom Is 'OK' After Late-Night Car Accident, Will 'Continue to Get Evaluated'

"Angels of mercy watched over my mom," the actor stated on Instagram, sharing a photo of a wrecked car

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 2, 2023 08:43 PM
Dwayne Johnson and his mom, Ata Johnson arrive at the AFI FEST 2016 presented by Audi premiere of Disney's "Moana" held at the El Capitan Theatre on November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Photo: David Livingston/Getty

Dwayne Johnson said he is counting his blessings after his mother survived a car accident.

The 50-year-old actor and former WWF icon shared a photo to his Instagram account Thursday, displaying a badly wrecked red car. He said that his mother, Ata Johnson, 74, had been in the vehicle.

"Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night," Johnson wrote in the caption. "She'll survive and continue to get evaluated."

He added a few words of praise for his mother's resilience: "This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

Johnson did not give any specific details of the accident, but thanked first responders. "Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused," he wrote. "Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all."

He concluded: "I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug 'em hard, cos you never know when you'll get that 3am call we never want to get."

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Daughter Tiana's 4th Birthday: 'My Greatest Joy Is Being Your Daddy'

His post was responded to by a variety of names from both the sports and acting worlds, including well wishes from Olympian Michael Phelps and Bond star Pierce Brosnan.

Johnson has spoken before of his mother's strength and has shared sweet sentiments about her across social media for years. In honor of her 72nd birthday in October 2020, he celebrated "Mama Rock" with a touching post on Instagram.

"We go down this unpredictable road of life and we never know what's around the corner - so we do our best to treat every day for what it is - a true blessing," he wrote. "And no one epitomizes that philosophy more than my mom. She's a survivor so every single day, she lives life to the fullest and is a shining beacon of love, joy and kindness."

Johnson's father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, died of a pulmonary embolism in 2020 at age 75.

