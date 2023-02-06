Dwayne Johnson Gives Update on Mom After Her Car Crash: She's 'Doing Good'

"You know when my phone rings at 3 a.m. and it's a family member, it's not good," the actor shared

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 11:05 AM
Dwayne Johnson and his mom, Ata Johnson attend the ceremony honoring Dwayne Johnson with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Dwayne Johnson has an encouraging update regarding his mother's health days after she was involved in a late night car accident.

On the red carpet for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Johnson, 50, told Entertainment Tonight that his mother Ata Johnson, 74, is "doing good" following the crash, which he first shared details about in an Instagram post last Thursday.

Johnson told the outlet that he learned of his mother's accident via a phone call in the middle of the night.

"It was 3 a.m. when I got that phone call," the Black Adam star said. "You know when my phone rings at 3 a.m. and it's a family member, it's not good."

Johnson first shared details of his mother's car crash last Thursday, when he shared a photo to his Instagram account displaying a badly wrecked red car and wrote that his mother had been in the vehicle.

"Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night," Johnson wrote in the caption. "She'll survive and continue to get evaluated."

He added a few words of praise for his mother's resilience: "This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Johnson did not give any specific details of the accident, but thanked first responders. "Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused," he wrote. "Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all."

He concluded: "I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug 'em hard, cos you never know when you'll get that 3am call we never want to get."

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Daughter Tiana's 4th Birthday: 'My Greatest Joy Is Being Your Daddy'

Johnson has spoken before of his mother's strength and has shared sweet sentiments about her across social media for years. In honor of her 72nd birthday in October 2020, he celebrated "Mama Rock" with a touching post on Instagram.

"We go down this unpredictable road of life and we never know what's around the corner - so we do our best to treat every day for what it is - a true blessing," he wrote. "And no one epitomizes that philosophy more than my mom. She's a survivor so every single day, she lives life to the fullest and is a shining beacon of love, joy and kindness."

Johnson's father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, died of a pulmonary embolism in 2020 at age 75.

Related Articles
Hilary Swank Shares Cute Pregnancy Update: ‘Oven’s Heatin’ Up, Dough’s Beginning to Rise!!’
Hilary Swank Shares Sweet Pregnancy Update: 'Oven's Heatin' Up, Dough's Beginning to Rise'
Adele accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Easy On Me” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, Dedicates Award to Son: 'Here I Am Crying!'
adele
Adele and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Meet for the First Time in Sweet Moment at 2023 Grammys
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Upcoming 'Rennervations' Series amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOQWXybHme0. White Men Can’t Jump | 20th Century Studios. Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls
Jack Harlow Makes Film Debut Alongside Sinqua Walls in 'White Men Can't Jump' Teaser — Watch
Joey King and Steven Piet attend the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joey King Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Fiancé Steven Piet: 'My Love'
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Kelly Slater attends the unveiling of the all-new Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown at Breitling Boutique New York on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Breitling); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'
Jennifer Garner and Rita Moreno
Jennifer Garner Shares Photos with 'Beautiful' Rita Moreno: 'The Most Sparkly Star in the Sky'
Ben Platt Engagement Photos
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Recall Night of Their Engagement: 'It Looked Like the Set of 'The Bachelor' '
Dwayne Johnson and his mom, Ata Johnson arrive at the AFI FEST 2016 presented by Audi premiere of Disney's "Moana" held at the El Capitan Theatre on November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Dwayne Johnson Says His Mom Is 'OK' After Late-Night Car Accident, Will 'Continue to Get Evaluated'
Frankie Meets Jack
Joey Lawrence, Samantha Cope Talk Working with 'Beacon of Light' Anne Heche on One of Her Last Films
Black History Month rollout
Jay Ellis Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Group Chat Is 'On Fire All the Time' After Oscar Nominations
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
A Timeline of Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination Controversy
Alicia Silverstone super bowl ad
Alicia Silverstone Returns as 'Clueless' Character Cher for Rakuten Super Bowl Ad: 'Your Girl Is Back'
TO LESLIE, Andrea Riseborough
Academy Will Not Rescind Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination But Notes 'Tactics That Caused Concern'
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'