Dwayne Johnson Gives Update on Mom After Her Car Crash: She's 'Doing Good'

Dwayne Johnson has an encouraging update regarding his mother's health days after she was involved in a late night car accident.

On the red carpet for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Johnson, 50, told Entertainment Tonight that his mother Ata Johnson, 74, is "doing good" following the crash, which he first shared details about in an Instagram post last Thursday.

Johnson told the outlet that he learned of his mother's accident via a phone call in the middle of the night.

"It was 3 a.m. when I got that phone call," the Black Adam star said. "You know when my phone rings at 3 a.m. and it's a family member, it's not good."

Johnson first shared details of his mother's car crash last Thursday, when he shared a photo to his Instagram account displaying a badly wrecked red car and wrote that his mother had been in the vehicle.

"Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night," Johnson wrote in the caption. "She'll survive and continue to get evaluated."

He added a few words of praise for his mother's resilience: "This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

Johnson did not give any specific details of the accident, but thanked first responders. "Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused," he wrote. "Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all."

He concluded: "I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug 'em hard, cos you never know when you'll get that 3am call we never want to get."

Johnson has spoken before of his mother's strength and has shared sweet sentiments about her across social media for years. In honor of her 72nd birthday in October 2020, he celebrated "Mama Rock" with a touching post on Instagram.

"We go down this unpredictable road of life and we never know what's around the corner - so we do our best to treat every day for what it is - a true blessing," he wrote. "And no one epitomizes that philosophy more than my mom. She's a survivor so every single day, she lives life to the fullest and is a shining beacon of love, joy and kindness."

Johnson's father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, died of a pulmonary embolism in 2020 at age 75.