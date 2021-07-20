Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star in Disney's Jungle Cruise, which hits theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30

Dwayne Johnson Says Emily Blunt Is 'The Female Version of Indiana Jones' in Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson is raving about Emily Blunt's performance in their upcoming movie Jungle Cruise.

On Monday, Johnson, 49, made a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the upcoming film, saying he knew he wanted Blunt as his costar from the start.

"She's super talented. She's a multi-threat and we became great friends," he explained. "I love her. I love her family...John, their kids. We're all one big ohana as we like to say in the islands."

Disney's Jungle Cruise finds Blunt starring as researcher Lily Houghton, who has hired river guide Frank (Johnson) to help her find Lagrimas de Cristal.

"I can't wait for everybody to see her in this movie because she truly is the female version of — and this is saying a lot — but she truly is the female version of Indiana Jones," Johnson continued about Blunt. "I'm very proud of her and how much she kicks ass in this movie."

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1492 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Dwayne Johnson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 19, 2021 Credit: NBC

And the feeling is mutual. In a featurette for the film, Blunt also gushed about the friendship she's formed with Johnson.

"Dwayne Johnson has become my most enormous buddy," Blunt said before Johnson echoed her sentiments saying of the actress, "There's nothing she can't do."

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Jungle Cruise Trailer

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1492 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Dwayne Johnson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 19, 2021 Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

In May, Johnson announced that the movie — which was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 health crisis — will debut both in theaters and on Disney+ on July 30. Johnson shared the news in an Instagram video, revealing that the film will premiere on Disney+ with Premier Access.

"Join my ace Emily Blunt (the female Indiana Jones) and myself on THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME as our DISNEY's JUNGLE CRUISE hits theaters and your living rooms ON THE SAME DAY — JULY 30th," Johnson wrote alongside the announcement clip.