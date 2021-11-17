Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot Want a DC/Marvel Crossover to Happen: 'Would Be Electric!'

The Red Notice costars discuss what would happen if Wonder Woman, Deadpool and Black Adam were to join forces

Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson say they had a blast working on their current action-comedy Red Notice and would love to collaborate again, but this time as their superheroes — Wonder Woman, Deadpool and Black Adam.

"That would be electric!" says Gadot, 36, who famously played Wonder Woman in the 2017 film and the sequel Wonder Woman 1984. The third installment is planned for 2023.

It would also be groundbreaking and mark the first DC and Marvel crossover as Black Adam and Wonder Woman are in the DC Universe while Deadpool is with Marvel.

"This is a relationship business. We just need to start making some calls. I love it!" says Reynolds, 45, on Deadpool teaming up with Wonder Woman and Black Adam.

"We could make something happen, even if it is just for a moment," says Johnson, 49, whose Black Adam hits theaters on July 29, 2022.

Johnson adds that working with Gadot and his long-time friend Reynolds on Red Notice was one of the best experiences of his career. "I have never laughed so hard on a film," he says.

Reynold echoed the sentiment saying, "I mean, we wasted most of Netflix's money just laughing. It literally was like being called to the principal's office and them saying, 'Shoot something usable. The thing that gets me is both DJ and Gal get a little eye twitch before they are about to laugh, so I know it's coming."