Dwayne Johnson Rips Off Front Gate with His Bare Hands to Get to Work: 'Not My Finest Hour'

Dwayne Johnson won't let anything get in his way from getting to work on time.

On Friday, the actor, 48, shared a photo of his front gate ripped off its hinges and laying on the grass.

"Not my finest hour 🤦🏽‍♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work," Johnson began his caption. "We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t."

The Titan Games host explained that he called technicians to help with the gate, but they would not be arriving for another 45 minutes — and he had no time to spare. "By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day," Johnson said. "So I did what I had to do."

"I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass," the former WWE star explained. "My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, 'in disbelief and equally scared' 🤣."

"Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work," Johnson said, adding, "And I think I’m 💯 ready to be #blackadam 😄💪🏾."

Johnson also shared a video that showed the full extent of the damage he did to the gate. "Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽‍♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work," he noted.

"This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene," he said. "The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass."

Before thanking the technicians and welders for their assistance, the Jumanji star joked that "maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber."

"Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that 😈," Johnson said.

On Saturday, Johnson said he resumed filming Netflix's Red Notice after recovering from COVID-19. "A very productive first week back of work, but certainly not without some angst and anxiety, but overall our incredible crew remained focused, disciplined and executed brilliantly all week long," he wrote on Instagram.

The action film also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

In addition, Johnson will headline the upcoming superhero film Black Adam, which is set to premiere in December 2021. The film is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and will also star Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

Image zoom Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam Dwayne Johnson/Twitter

Last month, Johnson shared an image on Twitter of his character during the DC FanDome panel, where a teaser of the film was released.