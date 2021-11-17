Dwayne Johnson Reveals How His Red Notice Costars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Lifted His Spirits After Dad's Death

On the first day of filming his Netflix action-comedy, Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson got some very sad and unexpected news.

"On the first day of filming, my dad died," Johnson, 49, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of his father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson. The actor immediately left filming to be with his family and attend his father's funeral.

But when he returned to set, he was overwhelmed by the support he received from his co-star and friend Ryan Reynolds.

"The moment I walked in the door, Ryan gave me a big hug and said, 'I got you, man,'" says Johnson.

The two stars have been friends for more than 20-years after first meeting in 2002 at MTV's Spring Break in Cancun while promoting their first feature films Van Wilder and Scorpion King.

"The love, bond and brotherhood is there," Johnson says of Reynolds, 45.

Johnson adds that his co-star Gal Gadot also played a big part in keeping his spirits up.

"Gal is always taking care of the people around her and has the most positive presence," he says.

Teaming up with his two friends for Red Notice, was just what Johnson needed during that difficult time and he says once the filming began, so did the laughs.

"Gal would get the giggles, then I would get the giggles, and then we would all go," says Johnson. "I've never laughed as hard as I did on this film."