See Dwayne Johnson Reunite with 'Mummy Returns' Costar Brendan Fraser at 2023 Oscars: 'Full Circle Moment'

Dwayne Johnson is sharing his love for Brendan Fraser following the actor's recent Academy Award win for his performance in The Whale.

The Black Adam actor recently took to Instagram to express his support and gratitude for Fraser, 54, with whom he had a reunion on the 2023 Oscars red carpet Sunday night. The two starred in 2001's The Mummy Returns together, which was Johnson's first foray into his career as an actor after a successful wrestling career.

He posted a video of himself meeting Fraser's sons, Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, and having a chat with the actor.

"Very cool full circle moment here with my long time buddy Brendan Fraser and his sons ⭕️ ✨❤️," Johnson, 50, wrote in the caption. "My very first film of my Hollywood career was THE MUMMY RETURNS, which Brendan was the star ⭐️"

He continued, "Lots of critics and cynics betting against me at that time, but Brendan welcomed me with open arms and was very supportive. I never forget kind people. Now years later, Brendan wins his Oscar for BEST ACTOR in "The Whale" and I went on to become famous for wearing a fanny pack. Congratulations, brother - enjoy your flowers 💐🥃❤️"

This is not the first time Johnson has publicly spoken of his support for Fraser, who took home his first Oscar Sunday. In September, after seeing Fraser get emotional at a standing ovation for The Whale at the Venice Film Festival, Johnson tweeted a sweet message lauding the actor.

Kevin Winter/Getty

"Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan. He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career," wrote Johnson. "Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky. #TheWhale."

Fraser was touched by Johnson's support, telling Variety at their New York Party in October that he thought "that was really nice of him."

He went on to share how the two got to know each other — despite never actually filming the movie together.

"The first time I met him was at the reception after The Mummy Returns. We hadn't met in person before then, actually, although we were fighting onscreen. But every time I 'worked with him' he was just a piece of tape on a stick. So it was nice to go, 'Hey, man. How are ya? We finally meet!' "

He joked, "I could take him. I could take him — he's just a piece of tape on a stick!"