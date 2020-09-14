Dwayne Johnson Resumes Filming Netflix's Red Notice After COVID-19 Battle, Says Longtime Friend

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Dwayne Johnson is getting back to work!

The actor has recommenced filming on his upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice on Monday, his producing partner and longtime friend Hiram Garcia told Variety.

Johnson’s return to work comes after the actor recovered from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, alongside his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their two young daughters: Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2.

“It’s been an incredible process and undertaking to get a production up-and-running,” Garcia told Variety. “Netflix has had the attitude that whatever it will take to keep things safe for the crew, they are 100% behind [it].”

He continued, “We had finished half the movie and then the pandemic hit, so we re-adjusted what we needed to, so that we could finish everything on stages and wrap up the movie.”

“We should be done, fingers crossed, probably somewhere around the end of November,” Garcia added.

Johnson's Red Notice costars, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, have also resumed work on the film, as revealed by their Instagram accounts.

Johnson and Garcia met when the actor began dating Garcia's sister, Dany Garcia. Johnson and Dany married in 1997 and divorced in 2008. They share a daughter, Simone, 19.

"As I was doing it, I started assembling all these photos and then created almost a PDF of images," he told PEOPLE earlier this month. "And [Johnson] was like, 'Oh my God, look at these memories!' Because we move so fast. There's always a bigger story to tell about this journey we've gone on for the last 20-plus years and the stories behind those images."