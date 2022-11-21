Dwayne Johnson Responds to 'Wakanda Forever' Eclipsing 'Black Adam' 's Box Office: 'No Comparison'

Dwayne Johnson doesn't see the point in comparing Black Adam to an "established global brand" such as Black Panther.

After IGN shared a tweet Sunday comparing the DC film's box-office numbers with that of Wakanda Forever, the actor, 50, said that he felt the tweet was unjust.

"I love competing, but @IGN you guys are in the biz with us there's no competition with the established global brand of Black Panther compared to Black Adam & JSA who a year ago no one even heard of," The Rock wrote. "No need to knock us, we're new babies and have to grow."

As the tweet notes, the Black Panther sequel passed the $400 million mark at the global box office last week before heading into its second weekend. It's since earned $67.3 million between Friday and Sunday domestically, helping push its global box office earnings to $546.3 million, with $288 million in North America, per Variety.

After this weekend, Black Adam is now sitting at $366 million worldwide, with a $160 million domestic total, per Collider.

The character of Black Adam debuted with the 1945 launch issue of "Marvel Family" about Captain Marvel (now Shazam). In the movie — which also stars Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell and Sarah Shahi — the character "blurs the line" between superhero and supervillain over a life that's spanned thousands of years, Johnson previous shared.

Johnson told Men's Journal in January that he's been working on getting Black Adam turned into a film for almost a decade, having voiced Superman's dog in DC League of Super-Pets in the meantime.

As for Wakanda Forever, Johnson saluted the team behind the blockbuster, which includes director Ryan Coogler, on the "biggest opening ever for the month of November" on Twitter earlier this month. "That's a lot of happy movie goers around the world. Beautiful!!! Can't wait to see the movie," Johnson wrote, signing the tweet as "Black Adam."

The actor later responded to an article from Screen Rant about his congratulatory tweet, adding that he's "always rooting for our business to win."

"We all benefit overall when box office flourishes," the Rock continued. "Box office success is hard to achieve and always great to see good, hard working people accomplish it #BlackPanther 👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾"

Both films are currently in theaters.