Dwayne Johnson Reflects on His Family's Coronavirus Experience: 'We Were on the Fortunate End'

Dwayne Johnson went through a scary few days when his whole family, including his young daughters, tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time.

The actor, 48, first revealed the news in September, telling fans that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, 36, and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, had all been sick with the virus.

In a new interview for Cigar Aficionado, Johnson opened up about the difficult time and how the family is doing now.

"In a 24-hour period, it had spread so quickly to our nanny, our nanny's teenage kids, her husband," he said. "Myself and my two-year-old daughter, we were the last ones standing until the very end, but of course we both tested positive. We were on the fortunate end for something that has been so traumatic to the world. We got through it."

In his September Instagram post, Johnson told fans his family was feeling better after a rough few weeks.

"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson began his video message, shared on Instagram.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well," the Jumanji star continued. "And I've gone through some doozies in the past."

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," Johnson said, adding that the reason contracting the virus is so different "is because my No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones."

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy."