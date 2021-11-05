Dwayne Johnson Brings Wife, Mom, and Producing Partner to Red Notice Premiere: 'Surrounded by Strong Women'

Dwayne Johnson was accompanied by some of the strong women in his family, including wife Lauren Hashian, mom Ata Johnson, and producer Dany Garcia

Dwayne Johnson's Red Notice premiere was a family affair!

The actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix film on Wednesday night alongside his wife Lauren Hashian, his mother Ata Johnson, and his ex-wife and producing partner Dany Garcia.

A source tells PEOPLE, "He's surrounded by strong women."

Hashian, who co-wrote the song "On the Run" for the movie, posted sweet photos of the event on Instagram, writing, "#REDNOTICE ✨Premiere in Downtown LA supporting our MAN, his incredible and HILARIOUS new movie, and enjoying our first night out at an event together in 2 YEARS! ✨✨❤️🎥."

"So proud for everyone, and proud to share it together with all of the energy in the air this evening!! @therock @atajohnson @rawsonthurber @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco ❤️," she added.

Johnson commented on the post with, "What a night, my love. My 🥃 "over runneth" ❤️."

Red Notice, which was produced by Johnson, Garcia, her brother Hiram Garcia, Beau Flynn, and director Rawson Marshall Thurber, follows an FBI profiler pursuing the world's most wanted art thief.

Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds also star in the film. Both Johnson and Reynolds have previously been named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, a title Johnson said he was holding onto "forever."

Johnson spoke to PEOPLE (The TV Show!) special correspondent Adrianna Costa at the premiere, saying, "Listen, my Sexiest Man Alive title is in perpetuity. It's for life. Right? I don't give it up."

PEOPLE is gearing up to announce this year's pick, but Johnson says that no matter who receives the honor in 2021, he'll always hold the title in his mind.

"That means whoever you put on the cover, it doesn't matter because I'm always going to be the Sexiest Man Alive," he shared (PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Issue hits newsstands Nov. 12).