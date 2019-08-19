Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson Recalls the Most Romantic Thing He's Ever Done for Wife Lauren Hashian

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s been a romantic at heart long before he tied the knot with Lauren Hashian in a surprise ceremony.

On Monday morning, the actor, 47, revealed on Instagram that he married his longtime girlfriend in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii.

Johnson and Hashian, 34, first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007. They share daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months.

When he was crowned as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2016, the former wrestler revealed the most romantic gesture he’d made towards his eventual bride.

“I was in the kitchen one morning, and we were talking about Percy Sledge—[he sings] ‘When a man loves a woman,'” he said at the time. “And Lauren goes, ‘Oh! I love that song!’ And then before we went to bed, I called her into the bedroom, put my phone on, hit play, and it was that song. And we slow-danced. On the romantic chart, that might be up there.”

Part of what makes their romance work, Johnson said, is their willingness to be candid with each other.

“First of all, she teases me about everything. Everything,” he told PEOPLE in 2016. “Nothing is off limits in our house. And it’s the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything.”

After getting divorced from his ex wife Danny Garcia, with whom he shares daughter Simone, the Rampage star told PEOPLE in 2012 that he considered himself a lucky man for being able to find love again.

“I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once,” said Johnson. “To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a bitch.”