Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Being 'So Piss Broke' He Couldn't Afford a Turkey

Dwayne Johnson makes millions every year, but he wasn’t always so fortunate.

As the actor, 46, meditated on celebrating Thanksgiving in London this year — where he’s filming The Fast and Furious spinoff film Hobbs and Shaw — Johnson reflected on a time when both he and his family weren’t able to buy themselves a traditional turkey for dinner.

“Word to the bird,” he wrote on Friday, alongside an image of the cooked turkey he and his loved ones enjoyed this year, before mentioning a “weird thing” about the meal he has had to “always keep close.”

“This Thanksgiving was a unique one, in that it was the first time I’ve ever not been back home in the U.S. of A. But here in London, we still cooked and laid out a big, sweet spread to give our thanks and boundless gratitude for our loved ones,” he wrote.

Johnson went on to recount that “every Thanksgiving” he takes a moment to think back to a time 27 years ago when his family was living in Tampa, Florida and were “so piss broke, that we couldn’t even afford to buy a turkey.”

“We were praying someone would invite us over for Thanksgiving,” he added.

Fortunately, Johnson wrote that “the universe answered our prayers.”

“Friends of ours called to say Happy Thanksgiving and were were like, ‘HAPPY THANKSGIVING WE’LL BE RIGHT OVER TO CELEBRATE WITH YOU GUYS K BYE!!’” he shared. “They were like, ‘Uhhh okaaaay great, see you soon?’ A very true and f— embarrassing story.”

“I’m weird this way, but remembering sh— like this helps me live a better and more grateful life,” he wrote.

Humorously he added that, “I’m quite sure I need therapy for this, but until then tequila will be my loving & empathetic therapist.”

Johnson went on to share that while in London, he and girlfriend Lauren Hashian also attended a performance of Hamilton.

“To close out our Thanksgiving, @laurenhashianofficial took me to see @hamiltonmusical here in London,” he wrote on Instagram. “She had seen it multiple times and this was my FIRST TIME (I know, but I’m a very busy dude;) seeing this extraordinary and iconoclastic piece of art.”

Alongside a picture taken of Johnson and Hashian with the cast, the star added that “after the show, we went backstage to meet this crazy talented and passionate cast” and thank them “for their killer performances, relentless hard work and discipline it takes to become as masterful as they are.”

“When you make something incredibly difficult look easy — that’s when you’ve mastered your craft,” he continued. “Big shout to my brother Lin-Manuel Miranda for creating this whole thing and for inspiring me on yet another level. And to the HAMILTON cast members worldwide, THANK YOU for sharing your passions and above all else/I’m scrappy and hungry and I am not throwing away my shot. Ever. Love y’all and thank ya for being so cool and gracious.”

Not pictured in either Thanksgiving photos are the couple’s two daughters, Jasmine, 2, and Tiana Gia, 7 months — however, just days earlier he shared a sweet photo of himself letting their older daughter paint his face.

“Me: ‘Baby come here and give daddy a kiss, he’s gotta go to work,” Johnson captioned the photo, which shows the star sitting patiently as Jasmine decorates his face with green, yellow and purple paint.

“Jazzy: ‘But daddy I have to paint your toes,’” Johnson continued, as he reenacted their conversation. “Me: ‘Nope, daddy’s got his shoes on and gotta go to work, now come give me a kiss.’”

The former wrestler went on to reveal that he eventually obliged and let his daughter use his face as her own personal canvas.

“Me: ‘Ok, but make sure you choose manly colors that are flattering to my complexion. As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Johnson is also father to Simone Alexandra, 17, from a previous relationship.