Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Interest in Him Running for President: 'It'd Be My Honor to Serve'

Could "The Rock" sit in the Oval Office one day?

A recent poll found that 46 percent of Americans would support a presidential run from Dwayne Johnson — and the actor reacted to the news in a Saturday Instagram post.

"Humbling 🙏🏾🤯" he captioned the post. "I don't think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸"

Johnson has discussed the prospect of running for president on numerous occasions. In the new comedy series Young Rock, which is based on Johnson's early life, the star makes appearances throughout as he runs for president in the year 2032.

Speaking with USA Today in February, Johnson addressed the renewed rumors that he may make a real-life bid for president one day.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer," he said. "That would be up to the people. ... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

The former WWE star and father of three also broached the subject of becoming commander-in-chief one day in an interview with GQ back in 2017, when he said he'd "like to see a better leadership" at the time. (He went on to endorse now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 election last year.)

"I'd like to see a greater leadership. When there's a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you're in a disagreement with — for example, the media — I feel like it informs me that I could be better," Johnson told GQ at the time. "We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s--- out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part."

Continuing, he added, "Because otherwise I feel, as an American, all I hear and all I see in the example you're setting is 'Now I'm shutting you out. And you can't come.' [Disagreement] informs us. The responsibility as president — I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me."