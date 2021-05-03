Dwayne Johnson Raps as Moana's Maui for Young Fan with Cancer: 'Stay Strong Honey'

Little Indy's mother, Terah, said on Instagram that she has watched Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's heartwarming video message "at least 15 times"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just made one young fan's day by tapping into his beloved Moana character, Maui.

In a touching video posted to Instagram over the weekend, the 49-year-old actor sent a personalized message to a little girl named Indy Llew, who is a big fan of Moana (and, specifically, Maui) and is currently battling cancer.

"This goes out to a very special and very strong little girl. Her name is Indy Llew," Johnson begins in the clip. "A friend of mine just sent me this awesome video of young singing 'How Far I'll Go' from the movie Moana."

While the star jokes that little Indy probably has "no idea who [he is]," Johnson tells her that he was in the movie — and soon launches into the rap bridge of Maui's solo song "You're Welcome," just for Indy.

"Stay strong honey and keep singing your songs!" Johnson wrote alongside the video, concluding his caption, "Love you, MAUI."

Indy's mother, Terah, said later on Instagram that her daughter, who has Down syndrome, has watched Johnson's heartwarming video message "at least 15 times."

"Indy received a very special message last night from someone dear to her heart- Maui!" Terah captioned a video montage of Indy at music therapy and experiencing other Moana moments, from costumes to music and more.

"These clips are from music therapy in the hospital right before Indy had the transplant. She always requested to hear 'Maui'. And every night for about 2 years Indy has asked daddy to sing her to sleep with her Maui song ❤️," Terah added.

The proud mom said the love her daughter — who has battled myelodysplastic syndrome and is currently battling leukemia — has for Moana "started when she was 12 months old and has held strong all her life."

"Moana has helped us through many clinic visits, month long hospital stays, blood draws, port access, and hard moments," Terah continued. "I remember one of our early hospital stays when I wrote an entire journal entry paralleling our life to Moana and Te Fiti."