Dwayne Johnson to Produce Scorpion King Reboot at Universal Pictures: Reports

The actor and former wrestler will reportedly not reprise his role as the titular character, but may appear in the film in another capacity

Dwayne Johnson is reviving The Scorpion King.

The actor, 48, is set to produce a reboot of the 2002 film at Universal Pictures through his and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions company, according to multiple outlets including Entertainment Weekly and The Hollywood Reporter. Oscar-winning screenwriter Jonathan Herman (Straight Outta Compton) will pen the script.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Deadline, Johnson will not reprise his role as the titular character but could appear in the film in another capacity.

“The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation.” Johnson said in a statement, per Deadline. “I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today. I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience.”

While the plot details remain unknown, the new film will reportedly be a contemporary take set in recent times, according to the outlet.

Image zoom Dwayne Johnson | Credit: Bruce Birmelin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Johnson first played the Egyptian warrior Mathayus/The Scorpion King in 2001's The Mummy Returns, which starred Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. The following year, Johnson reprised the role in his own spin-off movie, which followed his character's origin story and rise to power. The film grossed more than $178 million and kicked off Johnson's widely successful acting career.

Image zoom Dwayne Johnson | Credit: Bruce Birmelin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Johnson is busy with a number of upcoming projects, including the superhero film Black Adam, Netflix's Red Notice, and the NBC comedy series Young Rock, which is inspired by and based on his life.