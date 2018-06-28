Dwayne Johnson Pokes Fun at Kevin Hart While Revealing Jumanji 3 Release Date

The countdown for Jumanji 3 is officially on.

Dwayne Johnson delighted fans on Wednesday when he announced the release date for the third installment of the movie franchise. The news come after Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — a sequel to the 1995 movie starring Robin Williams and Bonnie Hunt — was a box office hit during the 2017 holiday season.

“Officially planting our JUMANJI flag. On DECEMBER 13th, 2019 – the game is not over,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I hold JUMANJI very close to my heart and I’m beyond grateful you made our movie into the global juggernaut ($1BILLION+) it became. Can’t wait for you to see what our new adventure & new characters have in store as Christmas comes early.”

He added, “And once again, I get to slap [Hart]’s lip’s into next week. The world is happy.”

Johnson starred in the reboot alongside Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. The sequel earned an impressive $959 million worldwide.

But Hart recently told PEOPLE that he if he could change one thing about the movie, it would be the filming location — because of Johnson’s constant pranks.

“He was pretty out of control when we were in Hawaii shooting because he knows I don’t like insects. He would plant fake spiders and snakes around me to scare me. I didn’t like that at all,” he said. “Hopefully we green screen all of [the third movie].”

But regardless of any onset jokes, the comedian said he was excited about the opportunity to work alongside his close friend once again.

“We do great work together. That chemistry isn’t forced, it’s real,” he said. “When you have an opportunity to continue and keep it going you step up to the plate.”