Dwayne Johnson Plays a Hilarious Version of Himself in Wrestling Movie Fighting with My Family

Dwayne Johnson isn’t above poking a little fun at himself.

The actor and former wrestler, 46, plays a heightened version of himself in Fighting with My Family — a heartwarming and hilarious tale about a young girl who dreams of being a world-famous wrestler.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And while he’s not the main star — Florence Pugh’s hard-around-the-edges Paige carries the movie — the actor makes several appearances in the trailer to give advice to the young star.

Though Johnson first hilariously berates Paige and her brother Zak (Dunkirk‘s Jack Lowden) for running into him in the halls, he’s later seen giving her some advice about dealing with her wrestling family.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson to Play Folklore Legend John Henry, His ‘Childhood Hero,’ in New Netflix Movie

Dwayne Johnson

Johnson, who is also a producer on the film through his Seven Bucks Production company, posted a sweet tribute to the movie on his Instagram, explaining the real-life inspiration.

“‪In 2012 I watched a documentary about a young, unknown British female pro wrestler & her wonderfully crazy and loving wrestling family,” he wrote. “I loved it and instantly identified with her and her family — because it reminded me of MY wonderfully, loving and f—- crazy wrestling family. Many of you know my history.”

He continued, “That girl who I saw in that documentary would go on to superstardom as the @RealPaigeWWE along with her relentless female co-workers wound help redefine and usher the spectacular @WWE women’s wrestling the world enjoys today.”

Fighting with My Family hits theaters March 1, 2019.