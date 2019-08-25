Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson Opens Up About 'Private' Wedding Ceremony: ‘It Was Phenomenal’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has nothing but wonderful things to say about his wedding to Lauren Hashian.

Nearly one week after tying the knot on August 18 with his longtime love, the actor, 47, opened up about the ceremony while attending the D23 Expo alongside his Jungle Cruise costar Emily Blunt.

“I feel great,” Johnson told Access. “It was a beautiful ceremony and it was phenomenal.”

Noting how important the couple’s privacy was, Johnson added that their wedding was “very quiet.”

“We kept it under wraps,” he added. “Private, which is perfect.”

However, things were so hush hush that Blunt, 36, says that even though Johnson did send her an “e-vite,” there wasn’t enough notice to actually attend.

“It came way too late,” the actress, who was on location filming A Quiet Place 2, shared. “Like an hour later you were married so I didn’t have any opportunity to hop on a plane and celebrate this.”

Image zoom (L-R) Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson and Lauren Hashian Hiram Garcia

Johnson also revealed that the site where he and Hashian said “I do” had special significance for Blunt.

“Where we got married was in Kauai, two minutes from where they lived when we shot Jungle Cruise,” Johnson told Extra in another interview from the D23 Expo, referring to Blunt and husband John Krasinski.

As for what’s next for him and his new wife, Johnson revealed that when the Disney event he’d be hopping on a plane so they could go on their honeymoon.

“She’s waiting, and I fly back to her now and we are going to have a honeymoon,” he shared. “It’s going to be great, it’s going to be fantastic.”

Image zoom (L-R) Lauren Hashian and Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson Hiram Garcia

Johnson first shared the news that he had tied the knot with the singer/music producer in an intimate ceremony on Aug. 19.

Johnson opted for a white shirt and white pants by Ralph Lauren Purple Label in the first shot with his bride, 34, who wore a long white Mira Zwillinger lace dress with a low-cut neckline and long train.

In the second photo, the newlyweds locked lips at the edge of the water, with the beautiful Hawaii sunset behind them.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” Johnson captioned the photos.

The pair first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007. They share daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months.